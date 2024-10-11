Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.32 and a 200 day moving average of $186.85. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $123.65 and a 12 month high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.