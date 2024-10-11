Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.00.

CRUS opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 741.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,454 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 696,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

