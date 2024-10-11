Citigroup Begins Coverage on UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ULS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of UL Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

NYSE:ULS opened at $51.70 on Monday. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UL Solutions will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UL Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $68,832,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,050,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $29,229,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,667,000.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

