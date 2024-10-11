Citigroup Boosts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target to $97.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXE. UBS Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised Chesapeake Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.
