Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,449 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.