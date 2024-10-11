Citigroup Raises RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $132.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $122.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTX. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Get RTX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $122.84 on Thursday. RTX has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $163.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 98,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.