Citigroup Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $450.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $419.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.55.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 5.8 %

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $23.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.62. 877,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.