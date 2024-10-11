CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,708,100 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 3,844,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 854.1 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

Shares of CHKGF stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984. CK Asset has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $5.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Get CK Asset alerts:

About CK Asset

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.