Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.0% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $284.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.67 and its 200 day moving average is $266.60. The stock has a market cap of $426.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $284.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

