Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 13,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,827,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 66,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $412.21 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $420.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.09. The company has a market capitalization of $409.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

