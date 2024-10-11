Clarius Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.96.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.61. 140,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,137. The company has a market capitalization of $194.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $276.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.56 and a 200 day moving average of $241.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

