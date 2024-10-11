Clarius Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $231.50. 258,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $235.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.34.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

