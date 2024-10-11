Clarius Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 891.9% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 55,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 49,944 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $223,709,000 after acquiring an additional 297,789 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 452,520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $49,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,637,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.41. The company had a trading volume of 156,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.31. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

