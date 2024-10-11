Clarius Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $170.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.19%.

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

