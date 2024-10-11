Clarius Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $320.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.17 and a 200-day moving average of $310.22. The company has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.91%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.