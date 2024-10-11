Clarius Group LLC Has $938,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in RTX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after buying an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after buying an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 47.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after acquiring an additional 792,830 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,506,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.29. 144,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857,828. The company has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.20.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research raised their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

