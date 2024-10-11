Clarius Group LLC Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $12,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Up 0.9 %

LIN stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.68. 102,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $465.45 and its 200-day moving average is $449.99. The company has a market cap of $226.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $483.36.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

