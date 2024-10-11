Clarius Group LLC Purchases 44,532 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,532 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Redfin worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after buying an additional 1,953,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 445,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Redfin by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Redfin by 695.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 351,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Redfin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Redfin Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.22. 360,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,901. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,410. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Profile

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.