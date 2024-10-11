Clarius Group LLC Sells 8,431 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 0.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $135.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.93. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $139.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

