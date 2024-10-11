ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 646.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. 36,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,335. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

