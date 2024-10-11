ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 646.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of EMO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. 36,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,335. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Stories
