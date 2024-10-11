Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CRO Sells $98,728.20 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $98,728.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $161,746.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $75,855.00.

Shares of CWAN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.78. 615,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,986. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,287.00, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,962,000 after buying an additional 4,304,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,352 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,280,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

