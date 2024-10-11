Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Down 42.1% in September

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Clicks Group Price Performance

Clicks Group stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

About Clicks Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.