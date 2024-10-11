Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Down 42.1% in September

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Clicks Group Price Performance
Clicks Group stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $47.20.
About Clicks Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clicks Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.