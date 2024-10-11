CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 242,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 243,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
CMC Metals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.95.
About CMC Metals
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
