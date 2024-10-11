CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at Barclays

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $209.00 to $219.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Get CME Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $221.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $226.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.