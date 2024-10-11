Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Acquires £145,500 in Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider David Paja acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £145,500 ($190,420.10).

Coats Group Stock Performance

LON:COA opened at GBX 96.60 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Coats Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.30 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104.20 ($1.36). The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,932.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Coats Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COA. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Coats Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on Coats Group

Coats Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.