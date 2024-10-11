Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

KO has been the subject of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.24. 1,786,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,181,371. The company has a market cap of $298.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

