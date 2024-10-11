Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.32. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
