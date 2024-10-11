Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.32. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

About Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Free Report ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

