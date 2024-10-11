Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 18,635 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,139,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,011,825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,483,000 after purchasing an additional 120,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.