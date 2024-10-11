Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 468,100 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the September 15th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CGNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Cognyte Software stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,830. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 553,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,159.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,604,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,292,148.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cognyte Software news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 553,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $3,493,159.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,604,144 shares in the company, valued at $54,292,148.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 416,040 shares of Cognyte Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,827,159.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 966,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 30.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 536,393 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 30.8% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 425,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

