Colorado Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 340,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $133.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $133.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average is $123.61. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

