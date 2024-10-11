Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $226,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $194.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

