Colorado Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,471 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 348,936 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,342,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 616,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after purchasing an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 477,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,543,000 after buying an additional 33,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MGV opened at $128.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $129.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $120.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

