Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 345 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $578.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $559.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $580.47. The company has a market cap of $499.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

