Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the September 15th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of CRZBY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,131. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 32.55 and a current ratio of 31.49. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

