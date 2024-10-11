Compass Point Cuts HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target to $119.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Compass Point from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HCI has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.00.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCI Group

HCI Group Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $121.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.