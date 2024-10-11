Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

