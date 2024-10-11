Conflux Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $811.14 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $811.14 million and $43.03 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,704.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.38 or 0.00521940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00104693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00243187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00073018 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,052,509,204 coins and its circulating supply is 4,527,498,394 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,052,203,818.76 with 4,527,203,805.85 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16603923 USD and is down -5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $51,166,095.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.