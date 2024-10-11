Congress Park Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $14.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $924.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $908.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $851.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.