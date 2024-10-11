Congress Park Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,054,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $6,967,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 424.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 590,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HES traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.21. The stock had a trading volume of 235,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,044. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.93. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.