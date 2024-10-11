Congress Park Capital LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,465.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $156.12. The company had a trading volume of 118,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,536. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

