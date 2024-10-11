Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,331. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

