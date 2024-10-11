Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 55 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.76. The stock had a trading volume of 343,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.63 and its 200 day moving average is $238.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.97 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

