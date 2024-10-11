Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the September 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Conifer Stock Performance

CNFR stock remained flat at $1.15 during midday trading on Friday. 7,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,216. Conifer has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter. Conifer had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 524.00%.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

