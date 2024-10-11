Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,191,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,439.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 814,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,569,000 after acquiring an additional 791,123 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 334,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 105,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $13,548,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS EZU opened at $50.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

