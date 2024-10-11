Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,359 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.31. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

