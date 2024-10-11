Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $766,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,642 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,971 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,804,000 after acquiring an additional 700,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 587,115 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

