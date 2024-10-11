Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,927 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.19%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

