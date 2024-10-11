Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,050,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $533.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.44. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.91 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.22.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

