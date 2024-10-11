Cookie (COOKIE) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Cookie has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $41,254.95 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00252327 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,971,706 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 85,948,517.92403878 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02052325 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $159,074.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

