Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Trimmed by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $55.60 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

